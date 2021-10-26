-$0.08 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 2,187,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $8,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.