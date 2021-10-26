-$0.10 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

BE stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

