$0.11 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million.

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

STVN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 338,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for about 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.