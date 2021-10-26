$0.12 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,494. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $251.47 million, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

