$0.16 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. CAE reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. 145,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

