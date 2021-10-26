$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

