$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,023. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

