$0.40 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $429.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average is $294.68. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $431.44.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

