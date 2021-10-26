$0.47 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.83. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

