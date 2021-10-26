$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.67. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 3,564,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 37.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

