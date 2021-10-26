32,658 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

HFC opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.