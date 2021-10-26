36,222 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $4,883,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.