40,000 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

