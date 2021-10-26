4,608 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.