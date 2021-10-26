8,182 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

DTE opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

