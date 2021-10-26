8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $936,115.76 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $936,115.76 and $633,684.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001309 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.