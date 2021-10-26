Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AAALF stock remained flat at $$31.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $31.89.
About Aareal Bank
