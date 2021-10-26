Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AAALF stock remained flat at $$31.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.