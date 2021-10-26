Aavegotchi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74.05 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003334 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $119.58 million and $74.05 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,722,028 coins and its circulating supply is 58,957,864 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.