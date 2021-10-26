ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.