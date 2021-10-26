ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

