Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $13,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,634,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $522,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.