ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Purchases $250,000.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $163.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

