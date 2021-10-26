ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Brian Lenz Purchases 30,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.