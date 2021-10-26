ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon Buys 100,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $163.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

