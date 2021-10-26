AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

