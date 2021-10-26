Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $48.57 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $48.57 million and $7.29 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 391,413,145 coins and its circulating supply is 345,592,202 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars.

