Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DETNF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DETNF opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

