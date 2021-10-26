Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 2,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $41.15.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.