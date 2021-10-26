Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Cap of $108,482.62

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $108,482.62 and $1,047.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.06701713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00088416 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

