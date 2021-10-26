Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $29.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,778.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,554.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

