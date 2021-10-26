alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.33

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €16.33 ($19.21) and last traded at €16.20 ($19.06), with a volume of 354504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.15 ($19.00).

AOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.67 and a 200-day moving average of €15.95.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

