American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.44

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 16568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

