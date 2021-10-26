American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

