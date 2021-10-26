Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $23.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,129. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $300.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.