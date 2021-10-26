Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $508.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average of $448.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $517.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

