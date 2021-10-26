Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

