Andra AP fonden Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $321.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.48 and a 200-day moving average of $298.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

