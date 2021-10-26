Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

