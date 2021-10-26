Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $97.47 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

