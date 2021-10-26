Andra AP fonden Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

NYSE SNOW opened at $341.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,810 shares of company stock valued at $334,187,586 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

