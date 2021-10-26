Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.