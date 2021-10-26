Andra AP fonden Sells 13,800 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 874.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 40.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

