Andra AP fonden Sells 6,500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

