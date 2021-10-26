Andra AP fonden Sells 9,300 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.