ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells $1,072,630.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $376.47. 224,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

