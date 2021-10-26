APYSwap Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $819,200.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

