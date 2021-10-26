Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:ANET opened at $386.04 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $396.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.61. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

