ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.