Aurox Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.24 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $180.10 or 0.00289798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 81.2% against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $94.00 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00213032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

