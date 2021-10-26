Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Tops $186.91 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $186.91 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

