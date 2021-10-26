Azuki Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,368.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $830,562.77 and $7,368.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

